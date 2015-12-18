版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 18日 星期五 18:37 BJT

BRIEF-Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media signs strategic agreement with Qihoo in Beijing

Dec 18 Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media Co Ltd

* Says signs strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo in Beijing

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZftzLy

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

