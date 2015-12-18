版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 18日 星期五 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Hna-Caissa Travel's controlling shareholder scraps plan to invest in Tuniu

Dec 18 Hna-Caissa Travel Group Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder scraps plan to invest in Nasdaq-listed Tuniu Corp

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RWkLYY

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

