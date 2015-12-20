版本:
BRIEF-Shanghi Jahwa plans strategic agreement with TMall.com

Dec 20 Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd

* Says signs strategic agreement with Alibaba's affiliate TMall.com, share trade to resume on Dec 21

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/22hUKrK

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

