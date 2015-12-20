BRIEF-Shanghi Jahwa plans strategic agreement with TMall.com

BRIEF-Cone Midstream increases quarterly cash distribution
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp - declaration of a cash distribution of $0.2724 per unit with respect to Q4 of 2016
Dec 20 Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd
* Says signs strategic agreement with Alibaba's affiliate TMall.com, share trade to resume on Dec 21
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/22hUKrK
* Synchrony financial reports fourth quarter net earnings of $576 million or $0.70 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S