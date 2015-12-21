版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 21日 星期一 16:02 BJT

BRIEF-Japan's Panasonic says to buy Hussmann for $1.5 billion

Dec 21 (Reuters) -

* Japan's Panasonic confirms plans to buy U.S. refrigeration firm Hussmann

* Company says to pay $1.5 billion with its own cash (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐