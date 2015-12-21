BRIEF-Japan's Panasonic says to buy Hussmann for $1.5 billion

BRIEF-ITUS corp board approves rights offering for shareholders of up to $12 mln
* ITUS Corp - board of directors has approved a rights offering for ITUS shareholders of up to $12 million - sec filing
Dec 21 (Reuters) -
* Japan's Panasonic confirms plans to buy U.S. refrigeration firm Hussmann
* Company says to pay $1.5 billion with its own cash (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka)
* TapImmune Inc files to register for resale about 2.7 million shares of co's common stock currently held by the selling stockholders - sec filing
* Allergan announces FDA approval of RHOFADE (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1% for the topical treatment of persistent facial Erythema associated with Rosacea in adults