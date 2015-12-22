BRIEF-Tong Oil Tools' unit to sell off U.S. assets after oil price swings

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
Dec 22 Tong Oil Tools Co Ltd
* Says U.S. unit to sell off U.S. assets to Grove Truck & Equipment, Blake Fulenwider
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1m62hcM
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million