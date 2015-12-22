版本:
BRIEF-Tong Oil Tools' unit to sell off U.S. assets after oil price swings

Dec 22 Tong Oil Tools Co Ltd

* Says U.S. unit to sell off U.S. assets to Grove Truck & Equipment, Blake Fulenwider

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1m62hcM

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

