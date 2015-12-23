China Southern says to buy Airbus aircraft for $2.3 billion

BRIEF-Affimed says public offering of 10 mln common shares priced at $1.80/shr
* Affimed announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BEIJING Dec 23 China Southern Airlines Co has signed deals worth about $2.3 billion to buy 10 aircrafts from Airbus Group SE, the carrier said on Wednesday.
China Southern, the country's largest airline by fleet size, has agreed to purchase 10 Airbus A330-300 airplanes, each with a list price of $227.36 million, it said in a stock exchange filing.
The planes will be delivered between 2017 and 2019 and increase the airline's capacity by 4 percent. The purchase will be funded by cash and financing arrangements with banks, the filing added.
The purchase will help the airline expand its fleet and increase its competitiveness amid a boom in air travel in China. Earlier this month, China Southern said it and affiliate Xiamen Airlines had signed $10 billion deals to buy 110 Boeing Co aircraft.
(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* BlackRock head says dollar may strengthen significantly (Wraps comments from speakers, adds context)
* Cytosorbents launches VetResQ for U.S. veterinary market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: