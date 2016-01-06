U.S. Stock futures fall 1 percent on worrying news on China, North Korea

TOKYO Jan 6 U.S. Stock futures fell more than one percent in Asian trade on Wednesday and the MSCI emerging equity index fell to 6 1/2-year low on a worrying news on the Chinese economy and North Korean security.

China's central bank guided the yuan lower, while a survey on China's services sector showed a deterioration. In North Korea, an earthquake that appears to have been man-made near a nuclear test site was detected by several monitoring agencies.

