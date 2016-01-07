版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 7日 星期四 18:31 BJT

BRIEF-Air China and unit to order 6 aircrafts from Boeing

Jan 7 Air China

* Says it and unit sign agreement to order six aircrafts from Boeing for catalogue price of $2.05 billion

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TGITO3

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐