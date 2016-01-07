版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 7日 星期四

BRIEF-Nanjing Xinjiekou Dept Store to acquire China Cord Blood

Jan 7 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store

* Says plans to acquire China Cord Blood Corp and bring the latter private

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kOOYvz

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

