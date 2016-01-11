版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 11日 星期一 10:28 BJT

BRIEF-Baring Private Equity completes purchase of TPG Stake in HCP, HCP Says

Jan 11 Tpg Capital Management Lp

* Baring Private Equity Asia completes purchase of TPG Capital's stake in chinese packaging company HCP, HCP says

* Baring, TPG did not disclose terms for the stake purchase in chinese company - HCP Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elzio Barreto)

