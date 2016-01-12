版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 12日 星期二 15:52 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's Innolux acquires machinery equipment from Orbotech, Nidec Sankyo

Jan 12 Innolux Corp

* Says acquires machinery equipment for T$2 billion ($59.78 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.4570 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

