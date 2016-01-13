MEDIA-Philippines 2015 auto sales top goal - BusinessWorld

BRIEF-Penn National Gaming says enters into new credit facilities
* Penn national gaming enters into new credit facilities and completes refinancing transactions
* Halina McGregor appointed chief financial officer succeeding patricia mannard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay $50 million to resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law by providing beneficiaries of government healthcare programs discounts and other incentives to fill their prescriptions at its pharmacies.