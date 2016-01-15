BRIEF-Shanghai U9 Game's unit plans to acquire stakes in U.S. Pulse Evolution

Jan 15 Shanghai U9 Game Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to acquire 3.5 percent stake in Pulse Evolution Corp for $5 million

* Says unit plans to boost Shanghai investment unit's capital by 270 million yuan ($41.01 million) to 300 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nnfNZF; bit.ly/1SRDndh

