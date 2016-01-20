BRIEF-Chongqing Wanli New Energy to sell assets, debts, to buy Soufun assets

BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q4 earnings per share C$0.33
* Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Chongqing Wanli New Energy Says Plans To Buy Soufun Holdings's
* Says plans to sell entire assets and debts for at least 700 million yuan ($106.40 million) to an investment firm
* Says to buy Soufun Holdings' assets for 16.2 billion yuan via share issue
* Says aims to raise up to 3.2 billion yuan via private placement of shares to fund projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JhCGIa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5789 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
OTTAWA, Jan 19 Canadian exporters are scrambling to find ways to avoid a potential 10 percent import tax promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, including the possible shifting of production or supply lines south of the border.
* FirstEnergy - Will recognize pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of about $266 million associated with power stations sold to Aspen Generating