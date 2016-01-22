版本:
BRIEF-Apple says Q1 earnings call will be on Jan. 26

Jan 22 Apple Inc :

* Says FY 2016 first quarter results conference call will be on Tuesday, January 26, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. EST

Source text: (apple.co/1nDjmLD)

