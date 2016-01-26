BRIEF-Taiwan's Hon Hai unit buys fiber optic division of Avago Technologies

BRIEF-American Express expects 2017 earnings per share of $5.60 - $5.80
* Fourth-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $8.0 billion, down 4 percent from $8.4 billion a year ago
Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd:
* Says it acquired the fiber optic products division of Avago Technologies Ltd
* Says the acquisition will help the company support next-generation networking and cloud infrastructure systems
* Foxconn Interconnect is a unit of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Further company coverage: [2317.TW, AVGO.O] (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
* Satori Resources adds technical expertise by board of directors and management appointments
* Stemline Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock