BRIEF-Taiwan's Hon Hai unit buys fiber optic division of Avago Technologies

Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd:

* Says it acquired the fiber optic products division of Avago Technologies Ltd

* Says the acquisition will help the company support next-generation networking and cloud infrastructure systems

* Foxconn Interconnect is a unit of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Further company coverage: [2317.TW, AVGO.O] (Reporting by J.R. Wu)

