版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 26日 星期二 19:05 BJT

BRIEF-Jianmin Pharma signs agreement to invest in US firm FE3 Medical

Jan 26 Jianmin Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement to invest $5.5 million in U.S. FE3 Medical

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nvyVFd

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐