公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 27日 星期三 19:27 BJT

BRIEF-Zoomlion was in talks with Terex, though unable to confirm any deal

Jan 27 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd

* Says confirms was in talks with U.S. Terex on possible transaction over past few months

* Says has not signed any binding agreement with Terex to date, unable to confirm whether any deal will happen

* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nOJAuy; bit.ly/1lRvgjr

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

