公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 27日 星期三 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-Shenzhen SEG signs strategic agreement with Alibaba's Taobao software unit

Jan 27 Shenzhen SEG Co Ltd

* Says signs strategic agreement with Alibaba's Taobao software unit

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Karo8L

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

