Apple building secret team to work on virtual reality - FT

Jan 29 Apple Inc has assembled a large
team of experts in virtual and augmented reality and built
prototypes of headsets that could one day rival Facebook's
Oculus Rift or Microsoft's Hololens, the
Financial Times reported.
A secret research unit, housing hundreds of staff assembled
from acquisitions or poached from other companies, is working on
next-generation headset technologies, the FT reported, citing
people familiar with the initiative. (on.ft.com/1PK0dUI)
The newspaper had previously reported the hiring of leading
virtual reality researcher Doug Bowman by the iPhone maker. (on.ft.com/1SgnhuR)
Apple was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)