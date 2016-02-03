版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 3日 星期三 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Shandong Sinobioway Biomed's consortium makes an offer to take Sinovac Biotech private

Feb 3 Shandong Sinobioway Biomedicine Co Ltd

* Says its consortium offers to buy Sinovac Biotech at $7 per share to take it private

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JXNbAO

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

