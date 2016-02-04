Honda says to recall around 341,000 Accord sedans in U.S. over restraint system

TOKYO Feb 4 Honda Motor Co said on Thursday its U.S. unit will recall 341,000 Accord sedans in the United States to replace an electric control unit used in its restraint system after confirming two injuries linked to the units.

The recall, which affects the model years 2008-2010, is due to moisture affecting the units, which can result in the possibility that airbags may not deploy in the event of a crash. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)