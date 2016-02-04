Honda says to recall around 341,000 Accord sedans in U.S. over restraint system

BRIEF-Signature Bank Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Signature Bank reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
TOKYO Feb 4 Honda Motor Co said on Thursday its U.S. unit will recall 341,000 Accord sedans in the United States to replace an electric control unit used in its restraint system after confirming two injuries linked to the units.
The recall, which affects the model years 2008-2010, is due to moisture affecting the units, which can result in the possibility that airbags may not deploy in the event of a crash. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Signature Bank reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Billionaire investor George Soros will partner with Mastercard Inc on a venture they said could help migrants, refugees and others struggling within their communities worldwide to improve their economic and social status.
CAIRO, Jan 19 Egypt is considering temporarily reintroducing a stamp duty on stock market transactions after the tax was frozen in 2014, two finance ministry sources told Reuters on Thursday.