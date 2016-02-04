版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 5日

BRIEF-(Feb. 3)-Warren Buffett says acquired 1.69 mln shares of Phillips 66

Feb 4 Phillips 66 :

* Warren Buffett says acquired 1.69 million shares of Phillips 66 in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $76.79 to $78.60 - SEC Filing

* Purchases were made between Feb. 1-3 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1nJtbXT Further company coverage: [BRKa.N PSX.N]

