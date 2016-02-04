BRIEF-(Feb. 3)-Warren Buffett says acquired 1.69 mln shares of Phillips 66

BRIEF-BB&T says Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
Feb 4 Phillips 66 :
* Warren Buffett says acquired 1.69 million shares of Phillips 66 in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $76.79 to $78.60 - SEC Filing
* Purchases were made between Feb. 1-3 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1nJtbXT Further company coverage: [BRKa.N PSX.N]
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.