Bridgewater's Jensen in talks to step away from co-CEO role- FT

Feb 7 Greg Jensen, who serves as co-CIO and co-CEO of Bridgewater Associates LP, the world's largest hedge fund, is said to be stepping away from his role as co-CEO, the Financial Times reported Sunday.

Jensen is in talks to shift his responsibilities away from his role as co-CEO, a post he shares with Eileen Murray, to focus on his role as co-CIO, the newspaper reported. (on.ft.com/1Q4l6do)

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported disputes between Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, and Jensen.

The Journal had said Dalio and Jensen had gone as far as to call senior employees and stakeholders to vote on their character and conduct to resolve the dispute.

Dalio, responding to the Wall Street Journal story, had said the report was overblown.

