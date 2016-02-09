Viacom to sell Snapchat ads in multi-year deal - WSJ

Feb 8 Viacom Inc is said to be
extending its deal with Snapchat which will allow it to sell
advertising on the mobile app's behalf, the Wall Street Journal
reported citing people familiar with the matter.
Viacom already has a deal with Snapchat that carries content
for Viacom-owned networks Comedy Central and MTV. Snapchat is a
mobile app where photos, videos and messages disappear in
seconds.
The multi-year deal is expected to be discussed by Viacom
chief executive Philippe Dauman during the earnings calls on
Tuesday, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1TPfPpU)
Under the deal, Viacom will have exclusive third-party
rights to directly sell advertising surrounding Snapchat's
content which includes pop-up "Live Stories" that cull posts
from users in specific locations or during a holiday, the
newspaper reported.
Viacom had recently appointed Dauman as executive chairman,
replacing majority owner Sumner Redstone, overriding calls for
an independent board chief from Redstone's daughter, who voted
against Dauman.
The decision drew mixed reactions from investors.
SpringOwl Asset Management, a Viacom shareholder that has
agitated for change, was disappointed by the move, while
Permanent Portfolio of Family Of Funds, which is the fifth
largest voting shareholder in Viacom and CBS, applauded
Dauman's appointment.
Snapchat had recently partnered with the National Football
League for its story explorer feature.
The White House had also joined Snapchat on Jan. 11 to reach
out to a younger generation of Americans through social media.
Viacom and Snapchat were unavailable for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
