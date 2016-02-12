UPDATE 1-Facebook India MD Kirthiga Reddy stepping down

(Adds Facebook comment)
Feb 12 Facebook Inc's India managing
director, Kirthiga Reddy, said on Friday she is stepping down
and returning to the United States to "explore new
opportunities" at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park,
California.
Reddy, who joined Facebook in 2010 as its first employee in
India, said in a Facebook post she would be relocating in the
next 6-12 months. (on.fb.me/1TXdWr3)
Reddy is working closely with William Easton, MD of emerging
markets (Asia Pacific), and Dan Neary, vice president of Asia
Pacific, to search for her successor.
The move comes days after India introduced rules to prevent
Internet service providers from having different pricing
policies for accessing different parts of the Web, in a setback
to Facebook's plan to roll out a pared-back free Internet
service.
The service, earlier known as internet.org, has also run
into trouble in other countries that have accused Facebook of
infringing the principle of net neutrality - the concept that
all websites and data on the Internet be treated equally.
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg was disappointed
with the Indian ruling and said that the company was still
"working to break down barriers to connectivity in India and
around the world."
"As she had planned for some time, Kirthiga Reddy is moving
back to the U.S. to work with the teams in Headquarters," a
Facebook spokesperson said. "During her time in India, Kirthiga
was not involved in our Free Basic Services efforts."
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)