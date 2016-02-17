BRIEF-PetroVietnam Gas says 2015 net profit down 38.5 pct y/y

BRIEF-3M wins preliminary injunction against Spain-based BossAuto
* 3M wins preliminary injunction against Spain-based BossAuto; protects PPS technology
Feb 17 PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp
* Says 2015 net profit dropped 38.5 percent y/y to 8.83 trillion dong ($395.11 million)
* Says Q4 net profit plunged 77 percent y/y to $49.22 million Further company coverage: (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)
* 3M wins preliminary injunction against Spain-based BossAuto; protects PPS technology
* Quarterly cash dividend of 52 cents per share on company's common stock, an increase of 5.1 percent over current quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Costco Wholesale Corp will pay $11.75 million to resolve claims that some of its pharmacies filled improper or incomplete prescriptions for controlled substances in violation of federal regulations, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.