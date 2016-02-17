版本:
2016年 2月 18日

BRIEF-CME raises gasoline futures maintenance margins for April and May 2016

Feb 17 CME Group Inc :

* CME raises RBOB gasoline futures <0#RB:> maintenance margins for the month of May 2016 by 10 percent to $4,400 per contract from $4,000.

* CME raises RBOB gasoline futures <0#RB:> maintenance margins for the month of April 2016 by 9.6 percent to $4,450 per contract from $4,060.

Margins effective after the close of business on Feb. 18 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)
