UPDATE 1-Mazda recalls more vehicles in Japan, overseas over Takata airbags

* Recall of around 1.9 vehicles in Japan and abroad
* Vehicles made between 2006 and 2014
(Adds recall details)
TOKYO Feb 19 Mazda Motor Corp on
Friday said it had recalled a total of around 1.9 million
vehicles in Japan and abroad over airbags manufactured by Takata
Corp, expanding a global recall of potentially faulty
airbag inflators.
The Japanese automaker said it has recalled 1.5 million
vehicles including its Atenza or Mazda 6 sedan, which were
manufactured in China and at other overseas plants and sold in
Europe, China, Australia and other Asian countries.
Mazda is also recalling 200,000 vehicles in Japan, including
the Bongo van, Atenza, Titan commercial truck and the Nissan
Vanette and Mitsubishi Delica multi-purpose vehicle, which Mazda
produced under contract.
An additional 176,000 vehicles produced in Japan for export
are also being recalled, the company said. All vehicles affected
were made between 2006 and 2014.
Separately, Mitsubishi Motors on Friday said it had
recalled a total of around 150,000 Delicas and its Pajero SUV
model.
The latest announcements are part of a widening recall which
has seen roughly 500 million vehicles affected by Takata's
airbag inflators, which can explode with excessive force,
causing metal shrapnel to spray within vehicle compartments.
So far, these inflators have been linked to at least 10
deaths, mainly in the United States, and around 100 injuries.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)