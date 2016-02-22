版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 22日 星期一 16:35 BJT

BRIEF-Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharma signs supply contract with Novartis' unit

Feb 22 Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says signs supply contract with Novartis' unit for at least $65 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QvUDpt

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

