BRIEF-Dongshan Precision plans share private placement to fund overseas acquisition

BRIEF-Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering
* Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock
Feb 22 Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 4.5 billion yuan ($690.27 million) in private placement of shares to fund overseas acquisition, replenish capital
* Says 3.98 billion yuan of the proceeds will be used for acquiring Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc
* Says shares to resume trading on Feb. 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T19A3a; bit.ly/20PGbI9; bit.ly/1ox79Z5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5192 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by making payments to a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.
Jan 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.