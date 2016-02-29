版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 29日 星期一 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Gansu Gangtai plans to set up industry fund with game developer iDreamSky

Feb 29 Gansu Gangtai Holding Group Co Ltd

* Says signs letter of intent with game developer iDreamSky Technology Limited to set up industry fund worth about 5-10 billion yuan

