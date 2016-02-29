BRIEF-Gansu Gangtai plans to set up industry fund with game developer iDreamSky

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
Feb 29 Gansu Gangtai Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says signs letter of intent with game developer iDreamSky Technology Limited to set up industry fund worth about 5-10 billion yuan
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.