Yahoo estimates $64-78 mln restructuring charges, mostly in Q1

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
Feb 29 Yahoo Inc estimated that a plan to cut jobs and other restructuring moves would result in pretax charges of $64 million to $78 million, mostly in the first quarter of 2016.
Of the total, $40 million to $48 million would be for severance pay and related cash expenditures, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1OI6Vnd)
Yahoo said on Feb. 2 it would reduce its workforce by 15 percent by the end of 2016 and close offices in Dubai, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Madrid and Milan.
The company's shares were up nearly 2 percent at $31.98 in morning trading on Monday. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.