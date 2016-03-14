版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 14日 星期一 17:10 BJT

BRIEF-Goertek, Qualcomm sign agreements on chips and software cooperation

March 14 Goertek Inc

* Says signs agreements with Qualcomm and units on chips and software cooperation

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1THFHVC

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

