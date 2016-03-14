GT Advanced says to emerge from bankruptcy as soon as possible

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
March 14 GT Advanced Technologies, a sapphire glass maker, said it expected to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy "as soon as possible."
GT Advanced filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2014 after the company's scratch-resistant sapphire glass was left out of Apple Inc's iPhone 6 and 6 plus.
The company said in a filing on Monday that the bankruptcy court entered an order confirming debtors' amended joint plan of reorganization under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code. (1.usa.gov/22ffjHD) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.