版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Toshiba mulls 200 bln yen charge for Westinghouse goodwill on westinghouse unit - asahi

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) -

* Toshiba changes tack on Westinghouse U.S. nuclear unit, considers writing down goodwill this fiscal year, Asahi newspaper, citing source

* Toshiba mulls 200 bln yen charge to write down goodwill on U.S. Westinghouse unit - Asahi, citing source

* Source text : (here) (Writing by William Mallard)

