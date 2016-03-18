BRIEF-Ford CEO's compensation jumped 17 pct to $17.4 mln in 2015

March 18 Ford Motor Co :
* Executive Chairman Bill Ford's 2015 compensation including
salary, bonus and stock rose 1.6 percent to $10.07 million
* Ceo Mark Fields' 2015 compensation was $18.6 million, from
$18.9 million in 2014
* Ceo Fields 2015 pension award was $2.8 million lower than
previous year
* Executive Chairman Bill Ford 2015 compensation was $12.9
million, from $15.6 million in 2014
* Bill Ford 2015 pension award was $3 million lower than
previous year
* Ceo Fields' compensation including salary, bonus and stock
rose 17 percent in 2015 to $17.4 million
Source text - 1.usa.gov/1Z95W76
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)