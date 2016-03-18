BRIEF-Ford CEO's compensation jumped 17 pct to $17.4 mln in 2015

March 18 Ford Motor Co :

* Executive Chairman Bill Ford's 2015 compensation including salary, bonus and stock rose 1.6 percent to $10.07 million

* Ceo Mark Fields' 2015 compensation was $18.6 million, from $18.9 million in 2014

* Ceo Fields 2015 pension award was $2.8 million lower than previous year

* Executive Chairman Bill Ford 2015 compensation was $12.9 million, from $15.6 million in 2014

* Bill Ford 2015 pension award was $3 million lower than previous year

* Ceo Fields' compensation including salary, bonus and stock rose 17 percent in 2015 to $17.4 million