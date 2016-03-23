版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 19:51 BJT

BRIEF-Hengxin Mobile Business signs MOU with US-based The Virtual Reality Company

March 23 Hengxin Mobile Business Co Ltd

* Says signs MOU with US-based The Virtual Reality Company related to share purchase

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RjT8YF

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

