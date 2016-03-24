版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 19:59 BJT

BRIEF-Shandong Airlines plans to buy 10 B737-800 aircrafts in 2016

March 24 Shandong Airlines Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy 10 B737-800 aircrafts in 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ME67jD

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

