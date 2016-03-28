版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 17:37 BJT

BRIEF-ZTE share trade to remain suspended

March 28 ZTE Corp

* Says share trade to remain suspended

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UR8Fmq

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

