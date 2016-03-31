版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五

RPT-BRIEF-Anbang is walking away from proposed takeover of Starwood - source

(Repeats to widen distribution with no changes to headline or text)

March 31 (Reuters) -

* Anbang is walking away from proposed takeover of Starwood -source (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

