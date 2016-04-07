版本:
BRIEF-Beijing Bewinner signs mobile game licensing deal with Angry Birds maker Rovio

April 7 Beijing Bewinner Communications Co Ltd

* Says it signs mobile game licensing agreement with Finland's Rovio Entertainment

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oEJvJH

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

