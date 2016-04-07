BRIEF-Beijing Bewinner signs mobile game licensing deal with Angry Birds maker Rovio

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Beijing Bewinner Communications Co Ltd
* Says it signs mobile game licensing agreement with Finland's Rovio Entertainment
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.