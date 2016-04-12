版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 16:16 BJT

BRIEF-Lander Sports in deal with Switzerland's CCT to promote winter sports in China

April 12 Lander Sports Development Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic agreement with CCT China GmbH Switzerland to promote winter sports in China

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/23qPSn0

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐