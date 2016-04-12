版本:
REFILE-BRIEF-Singapore receives request for mutual legal assistance from Swiss authorities on 1MDB

(Corrects spelling of expeditiously and Switzerland)

April 12 (Reuters) -

Singapore's Attorney General's chambers says: confirms that received request for mutual legal assistance in criminal matters from the office of the Attorney General Switzerland

* AGC will render all possible assistance to the OAGS expeditiously. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)
