BRIEF-Suning Commerce's unit plans bank loans to fund purchase of Alibaba's shares

BRIEF-Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from OVATION study
* Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from ovation study in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer patients
April 15 Suning Commerce Group
* Says unit Shiny Lion plans up to 10 billion yuan ($1.54 billion) worth of bank loans to fund the purchase of alibaba's 27.8 million shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qLnJ8O
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited