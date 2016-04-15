版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-Suning Commerce's unit plans bank loans to fund purchase of Alibaba's shares

April 15 Suning Commerce Group

* Says unit Shiny Lion plans up to 10 billion yuan ($1.54 billion) worth of bank loans to fund the purchase of alibaba's 27.8 million shares

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qLnJ8O

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4730 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐