2016年 4月 19日

BRIEF-Huadian wins coal power plant contract in Indonesia with Black & Veatch

April 19 Huadian Heavy Industries Co Ltd

* Says it wins coal-fired power plant contract worth $42.6 million in Indonesia with Black & Veatch

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QjAhsE

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

