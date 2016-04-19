版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 16:54 BJT

BRIEF-Zhejiang Jingu signs strategic agreement with Alibaba's Aliyun

April 19 Zhejiang Jingu Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic agreement with Alibaba's Aliyun

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pdsbvD

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐