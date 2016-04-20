BRIEF-Toshiba preparing to write down value of Westinghouse stake-sources

BRIEF-Principal Financial Group says AUM by asset manager were $390.5 bln for principal global investors as of Dec 31, 2016
* As of December 31, 2016, AUM by asset manager were $390.5 billion for principal global investors
April 20 Japan's Toshiba Corp :
* Toshiba preparing to write down value of Westinghouse stake by around 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) - sources
* Toshiba committee meeting on Wednesday to approve CEO resignation - source Further coverage: ($1 = 109.0500 yen) (Reporting By Ritsuko Ando)
* CEO Thomas J. Lynch's 2016 total compensation was $11.4 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2k14O6C) Further company coverage:
* Oil falls, dragging energy stocks down (Updates with late afternoon trading, adds commentary)