公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Toshiba preparing to write down value of Westinghouse stake-sources

April 20 Japan's Toshiba Corp :

* Toshiba preparing to write down value of Westinghouse stake by around 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) - sources

* Toshiba committee meeting on Wednesday to approve CEO resignation - source Further coverage: ($1 = 109.0500 yen) (Reporting By Ritsuko Ando)

