BRIEF-China Eastern Airlines' controlling shareholder signs strategic agreement with Ctrip

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 China Eastern Airlines
* Says controlling shareholder China Eastern Air Holding signs strategic agreement with Ctrip.com International
* Says trading of shares to resume on April 22
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T0XHVI
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering