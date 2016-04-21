版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 17:13 BJT

BRIEF-China Eastern Airlines' controlling shareholder signs strategic agreement with Ctrip

April 21 China Eastern Airlines

* Says controlling shareholder China Eastern Air Holding signs strategic agreement with Ctrip.com International

* Says trading of shares to resume on April 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T0XHVI

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

