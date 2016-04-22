BRIEF-Changchun Sinoenergy plans acquisition of Canada's Long Run Exploration

April 22 Changchun Sinoenergy Corp

* Says it aims to raise up to 2.3 billion yuan ($354.06 million) in private placement of shares to fund project, acquisition, repay loans and replenish capital

* Says part of proceeds to fund acquisition of Canada's Long Run Exploration valued at C$787.8 million ($622.72 million)

* Says share trade to remain suspended

